CART nostalgia on display thanks to father and son IndyCar drivers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season finale this weekend, second-generation driver Colton Herta will be sporting a throwback livery that will pay homage to the car his father drove in his first career win in 1998 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Spectators witnessed Colton and his father, Bryan Herta, driving side-by-side Wednesday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey County, California ahead of the season finale.

Bryan was driving the same race car that crossed the finish line 25 years ago in the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, the same race his son is preparing to compete on Sunday. The 870 horsepower Cosworth V-8 engine in the 1998 Reynard-Cosworth CART machine had everyone feeling a bit nostalgic.

The younger Herta also took the methanol-powered machine around the historic track, ripping off 4 “flying laps.”

Andretti Autosport shared photos and video clips on Twitter of the iconic moment.

The NTT IndyCar series will be at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey season finale on Sept. 10.