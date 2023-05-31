Central Indiana high school students chasing dream of racing in NTT IndyCar Series

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lot of famous race car drivers have come from the state of Indiana.

There are two more up-and-coming drivers who hope to add their names to that list in the near future.

“Open-wheel racing always had my heart,” said USF2000 driver Al Morey IV. “I’d watch IndyCar and Formula 1 with my dad.”

Morey is a student at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers. He competes in USF2000 presented by Cooper Tires. That series is on the “Road to Indy” ladder.

“I’d love to be in IndyCar one day,” Morey said. “You know, some sports car racing, I wouldn’t turn down. A lot of my friends actually have done some European sports cars and some American sports cars. I think that’d be a lot of fun. But ultimately, I’d like to be in IndyCar.”

He’s not the only central Indiana student who competes in that series because Franklin Central High School’s Elliot Cox competes with Morey in USF2000.

“I started racing when I was 5 years old,” the Indianapolis high schooler said. “I originally wanted a dirt bike, but nobody in my family thought that was a good idea. So my grandpap took me to a go-kart store for the first time, bought me a go-kart and I just fell in love with it.”

Both Cox and Morey competed on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park oval in May.

“I couldn’t be more thankful to be here,” Cox said. “Couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunities I have. I just love it.”

Morey is currently 11th in the championship standings, while Cox is one spot behind him in 12th.