Chip Ganassi apologizes for running over Devlin DeFrancesco’s puppy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500-winning team owner Chip Ganassi posted Tuesday on X, expressing his apologies for running over Lucky, driver Devlin DeFrancesco’s puppy.

The incident occurred over the weekend during the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway. Ganassi admitted to hitting DeFrancesco’s golden retriever puppy in the motor home lot.

The racing team owner claims he stopped the car he was driving after hitting the dog and talked to police, explaining the situation.

Ganassi stated on X that the accident was unfortunate, and he “feels terrible” for DeFrancesco and his family. He also says that he will be making a “generous donation” to this Indianapolis Humane Society on Lucky’s behalf.

The accident the other night with Devlin DeFrancesco’s dog was so unfortunate. I not only feel terrible about it I also feel terrible for Devlin, Katie and the DeFrancesco kids. On behalf of their dog Lucky and the DeFrancesco family I am making a generous donation to the… — Chip Ganassi (@GanassiChip) January 30, 2024

In response, DeFrancesco posted on X, accepting Ganassi’s apology to his family and thanking him for the donation.

I want to personally thank @GanassiChip for his apology to myself, my parents, my siblings and Katie. Nothing will be able to bring Lucky back or make the pain go away but I would also like to say thank you to Chip for his donation to the Humane Society of Indianapolis. In… — Devlin Defrancesco (@DevlinDeFran) January 30, 2024

DeFrancesco competed in the IndyCar Series for Andretti Autosport in 2022 and 2023. He finished 23rd in points in 2022 and 22nd in 2023.

The Canadian driver finished just outside the Top Ten in the 2023 Indianapolis 500, earning a 13th-place finish after rolling off the grid in 25th.

DeFrancesco will run the entire IMSA SportsCar Championship season in a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 for Forte Racing. In the season opener at Daytona, the team finished 40th out of 59 entries.