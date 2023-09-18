Chip Ganassi Racing expands IndyCar lineup with addition of 18-year-old driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chip Ganassi Racing announced on Monday that it is adding Kyffin Simpson to its 2024 NTT IndyCar Series driver lineup.

It will be Simpson’s first season driving in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Simpson, who joined Chip Ganassi Racing as a development driver in May 2022, raced in Indy NXT the past two seasons. This past season, he finished 10th in the Indy NXT standings.

He’s driven an NTT IndyCar Series car before though, having tested with CGR at Sebring International Raceway in January 2023.

“It’s been incredible working with Chip Ganassi Racing as their development driver over the last couple years and I’ve been able to learn so much. I am very excited to be making the next step to INDYCAR with this team,” Simpson said in a news release. “I had a great time at the test and I can’t wait to get back in the car. It’s been my dream to race in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and it’s an honor to make it happen now with one of the best teams in the series. I’m really looking forward to working more closely with the entire team and the drivers. I want to give all the glory to God, and I also want to thank Chip and Mike for giving me this opportunity, Ridgeline Lubricants and The American Legion for their support, and of course my family.”

Simpson, who is just 18-years-old, will become the youngest NTT IndyCar Series driver on the grid next season.

“We welcome Kyffin as a teammate to our INDYCAR program. He has been integrated into a Chip Ganassi Racing multi-year defined development program which now provides the opportunity at open-wheel’s highest level,” Chip Ganassi Racing Managing Director Mike Hull said in a news release. “He has already tested an INDYCAR with more to follow as an INDY NXT graduate. In addition, he is already a proven winner in IMSA at the 12 Hours of Sebring in LMP2 and on an LMP2 global stage in the ASLM and ELMS series.”

The announcement from CGR on Monday means that the team will have five drivers for the upcoming NTT IndyCar Series season. The other drivers on CGR for the 2024 campaign are six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou, 2023 IndyCar Rookie of the Year Marcus Armstrong and 2022 Indy NXT champion Linus Lundqvist.

—

