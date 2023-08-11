Christian Lundgaard, RLL Racing dominate first practice session at IMS

Christian Lundgaard puts in his ear plugs as he walks down pit lane during qualifying for the NTT INDYCAR Series on July 22, 2023 at the Iowa Speedway. Lundgaard and his RLL Racing teammates dominated Friday's first practice session for the Gallagher Grand Prix. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Graham Rahal and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammate Christian Lundgaard were two of the quickest drivers in Friday’s first practice session for the Gallagher Grand Prix.

Rahal had the best run out of all IndyCar Series drivers, covering the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in 1 minute, 9.8421 seconds.

Felix Rosenqvist was second quick at 1.09.9267 for Arrow McLaren Racing and Lundgaard was third at 1:10.1246. Jack Harvey logged the 12th-fastest time in RLL Racing’s third entry.

Lundgaard, who started first and finished second in last year’s Gallagher Grand Prix, says his team has speed.

“As a team, we’re fast. I think I was just fortunate to be the faster one of us earlier in the season and even last year. I think we’ll be fast in qualifying for sure,” Luundgard told News 8’s Angela Moryan.

Lundgaard says he hopes to grab his second win of 2023 on the IMS road course.

“We’ve had one win this season and I think this is the place where we at least can get another one. It’s probably one of our better shots,” Lundgaard added.

The Gallagher Grand Prix is the first of three races of Brickyard Weekend and the first half of a Saturday doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Tickets are available online and in person at the IMS box office.