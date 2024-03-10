Search
Christopher Bell pulls out emotional victory at Phoenix Raceway

From front to back, Denny Hamlin leads Chase Elliott, William Byron and Carson Hocevar during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
by: Associated Press
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Christopher Bell surged into the lead when Martin Truex Jr. was forced to pit and pulled away for an emotional NASCAR Cup Series win at Phoenix Raceway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s victory comes on the heels of a pair of heartbreaks in the desert. Two years ago, JGR vice chairman Coy Gibbs was found dead in his hotel room following his son Ty’s Xfinity season championship. Bell made it to the Cup Series championship four in November, but a broken rotor spoiled his championship hopes in the season finale at Phoenix. Bell’s win in the No. 20 Toyota also ended Chevrolet’s perfect start to the season after winning the first three races. He is the eighth different winner in as many races at Phoenix Raceway’s mile tri-oval.

