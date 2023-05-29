Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Coca-Cola 600 postponed until Monday due to wet weather

Race fans walk through the garage area while rain causes a delay to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
by: STEVE REED AP Sports Writer
Posted: / Updated:

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Motor Speedway has announced the Coca-Cola 600 has been postponed until Monday due to wet weather.

The Cup Series race will begin at 3 p.m. ET. NASCAR has moved the Xfinity Series up to an 11 a.m. start on Monday. The Xfinity Series race had been scheduled to run Saturday but was previously postponed.

Cup Series points leader William Byron will start on the pole for the Cup Series race after qualifying was rained out Saturday night.

It marks the first time the race has been moved to Memorial Day due to weather since 2009.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

As May ends, even some...
Sports /
Fever end record 20-game losing...
Indiana Fever /
Fan calls 2023 Indy 500...
Motorsports /
Graham Rahal’s May ends with...
Motorsports /
Ferrucci, Foyt team find fuel...
Motorsports /
Ericsson left to rue Indy...
Motorsports /
2-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden...
Motorsports /
Ukraine’s Kostyuk booed at French...
Sports /