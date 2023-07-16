Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Dane Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto

by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO (AP) — Christian Lundgaard has won the Honda Indy Toronto. It is Lundgaard’s first victory of the IndyCar season. The Dane started the race on the pole but ultimately won because of a failed strategic gamble by Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon. IndyCar seasons standings leader Alex Palou took second despite starting 15th on the grid and a damaged front wing. His podium finish Sunday padded his lead in the season’s standings ahead of Dixon, his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate. Colton Herta was third for his first podium of the season.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Kevin Harvick tries to end...
Motorsports /
Titans landing 3-time All-Pro receiver...
Sports /
Alex Galchenyuk of Coyotes repeatedly...
Sports /
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic...
Sports /
Fever’s Boston, Mitchell compete in...
Sports /
Brittney Griner makes emotional and...
Sports /
Lundgaard takes pole position at...
Motorsports /
Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon’s first...
Sports /