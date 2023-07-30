Drivers ‘can’t wait’ for sports car race at IMS in September

The Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian GTP car testing on Saturday at IMS (WISH Photo)

Speedway, Ind. (WISH) — The roar of the engines was back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend as sports cars hit the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course to test for September’s TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks.

The event in September will be the first time since 2014 that the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be at IMS.

“It’s going to be an amazing event,” Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 driver Ricky Taylor told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff.

The two-day test at IMS wrapped up on Saturday.

IMSA test on Saturday at IMS. (WISH Video)

“This place is interesting,” Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian driver Colin Braun said. “It’s a new challenge with a new kind of car. So, a lot to take in for us, a lot to understand. It’s a blast.”

Both Bruan and Taylor said they are expecting an exciting race weekend in September.

“With the high-speed front straight, other technical bits in the middle, I don’t know what to expect when we come back with 40 cars,” Taylor said. “It’s going to be a lot of unknown, which I think makes IMSA racing so exciting.”

IMSA Test Saturday at IMS (WISH Photos)

IMSA race weekend at IMS consists of practice on Sept. 15, followed by a qualification day on Sept. 16 and race day on Sept. 17.

“I think it’s going to be really exciting race and there’s going to be a lot of action,” Braun said. “Turn one is going to be crazy on the starts and the restarts. I can’t wait.”

The WeatherTech Championship event on Sept. 17 will last two hours and 40 minutes.