Fan calls 2023 Indy 500 ‘One of the best I’ve ever seen’

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Fans at the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 were thrilled while leaving the track, after watching the race come to an exciting close.

“It was really intense,” said Ted Gates, a fan that has attended the Indy 500 since 1982. “It was awesome when it gets down to the wire, and they let the guys race. it’s so fun.”

“First race in 1973 and I got hooked on the speed of them coming around,” said John Wojnowski, a fan that has attended the Indy 500 since 1973. “It was one of the best ones I’ve ever seen.”

The race ended with a tight finish, and a few crashes on the books.

“They red-flagged it so that everybody could finish on the checkered flag, and it was so cool,” Gates said. “There was this awesome pass at the end, right on turn four, and it was really neat to see.”

John Wojnowski says age will not stop him from attending, even if it’s a little harder to get inside.

“I need two new knees and a hip just to walk from the parking lot on 25th back there all the way up here to the race,” Wojnowski said. “It’s just too much ground to cover. I’ve gotta take breaks in between, but I’m there. I’m here.”

Both of these men said they have to travel a couple of hours to get to Speedway, but it is worth it for their favorite race.