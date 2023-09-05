Felix Rosenqvist to replace Simon Pagenaud at Meyer Shank Racing in 2024

Felix Rosenqvist (#6 Arrow McLaren SP) takes a selfie with his crew for the 107th Indianapolis 500 during the front row photo shoot on May 22, 2023, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Felix Rosenqvist will depart McLaren Racing and replace Simon Pagenaud at Meyer Shank Racing in 2024, the team announced Tuesday.

Rosenqvist will team up with rookie driver Tom Blomqvist for MSR’s full-season two-car campaign.

“This will be a great opportunity for myself and MSR to elevate and get to the next level together. I’m also pretty excited to get to work with my old friend Tom (Blomqvist) again. I’m ready to start working together and getting the next season started,” Rosenqvist said in a release.

The Swede will replace MSR driver and 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, who has been out since July 1 with a concussion.

“I would like to wish MSR all the best and thank…the team for the valuable experiences I have gathered through the last two years,” Pagenaud said in a statement.

“I wish we could have achieved more together over the last two seasons and win races but we could not make that happen. For now, my goal is to fully focus on myself and recuperating. It is a slow process and I will continue to work with the doctors and do what is necessary to get my health back to 100%.”

Rosenqvist won IndyCar’s Rookie of the Year award in 2019 with Chip Ganassi Racing and won his first race in 2020. He joined McLaren Racing ahead of the 2021 season and, earlier this year, qualified on the front row for the Indianapolis 500.

Meyer Shank Racing will close out its campaign this weekend with the series finale at Laguna Seca. Blomqvist will make his third IndyCar Series start in place of the injured Pagenaud, while Castroneves will finish out his final full season of IndyCar competition.