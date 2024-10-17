Former Indy 500 champ talks about joining Ed Carpenter Racing

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Alexander Rossi was back in the cockpit last week during the NTT IndyCar Series test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

It was the first time Rossi had been seen driving an Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) car. Late last month, it was announced that Rossi had signed a multi-year deal to race for ECR.

“To be with Ed Carpenter Racing around IMS is quite a privilege,” Rossi said. “Their history around here kind of speaks for itself. Rolled out right away and felt comfortable.”

Rossi turned 133 laps on Friday during the test. His top speed was a lap of 220.504 mph.

“There’s a lot of really good processes and people in place,” Rossi said. “The team has a lot of good things going for it. So it’s now finding additive groups to further enhance the overall package and program.”

Right before Rossi was announced as the driver of the No. 20 ECR car, the team announced that Indianapolis businessman Ted Gelov was becoming a co-owner for ECR. The new partnership between Gelov and ECR brings Heartland FPG’s brands, Splenda and Java House, to the team.

“It’s a team that’s changing seemingly overnight, every day,” Rossi said. “We all sit down and talk about it = there’s some new thing that we’re doing. The organization is on a really big upward trajectory, and there’s going to be a lot of exciting things coming in the future.”

Rossi drove for Arrow McLaren the last two seasons.

Prior to his time at Arrow McLaren, he raced for Andretti Global, formally known as Andretti Autosport. He won the 2016 Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Autosport.

Throughout his time in IndyCar, he has raced against Carpenter, and, now he gets to work with him as Carpenter will be both his boss this season and his teammate during this May’s Indy 500.

“He was kind of one of my original friends, if you will, in the paddock,” Rossi said. “I have a huge amount of respect for what he’s done as a team owner and obviously his success as a driver.”

Rossi said Carpenter and he bonded over aviation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the puzzle pieces were starting to align, we were like, ‘Man, this could actually be a pretty cool possibility if we’re able to make it happen,’” Rossi said. “So, it’s nice to be able to go to work with people that you have not only a huge amount of respect for, but kind of a past history with.”

The 2025 ECR driver lineup features Rossi (No. 20), Christian Rasmussen (No. 21) and Ed Carpenter (Indy 500 only).