Happy Birthday! Racing legend A.J. Foyt turns 90 years old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Racing legend A.J. Foyt is celebrating a big birthday on Thursday.

The four-time Indianapolis 500 champion turned 90 years old on Jan. 16.

To celebrate Foyt’s birthday, his NTT IndyCar Series team, AJ Foyt Racing, posted a video with birthday messages to Foyt.

One of the messages came from two-time Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato, who drove for the team from 2013-16.

“It’s a big day AJ,” Sato said. “What an amazing milestone this is and I wish I was there to celebrate with your close friends and family.”

Another message came from 1999 Indianapolis 500 champion Kenny Bräck. He won the race that year while driving for Foyt’s team.

“I’m grateful that you signed me because we had a lot of fun and we had a lot of success together,” Bräck said. “And in the end, everyone were happy, including the sponsor. Most importantly though, friendships were made.”

Of course, one person who has known Foyt for years is IndyCar Series owner and Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske. Penske, who also owns Team Penske, shared a message on the video as well.

“We’ve been together as friends and competitors, but we’ve been able to put together this technical agreement with Foyt Racing,” Penske said. “AJ Foyt Racing is certainly amazing. And hopefully together we can have continued success in 2025. Congratulations on 90. I look forward to seeing you at the track.”

This year’s driver lineup for AJ Foyt Racing in the IndyCar Series will feature Santino Ferrucci and David Malukas. This will be Malukas’ first season driving for AJ Foyt Racing. He told News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun during IndyCar Content Days that it will be neat driving for the legend.

“He was an inspiration for me growing up,” Malukas said. “And to now have my name next to his team name, it’s a very special place for me.”

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season kicks off on March 2 on the Streets of St. Petersburg.