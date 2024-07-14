Herta, McLaughlin win poles for IndyCar doubleheader at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Colton Herta won the pole position for Saturday’s race of the weekend IndyCar Series doubleheader at Iowa Speedway, while Scott McLaughlin set a new track record to win the pole for Sunday’s race. The fields for both races were set during Saturday’s afternoon qualifying, with the first lap setting Saturday’s lineup and the second lap setting Sunday’s grid. Herta ran a first lap of 187.655 mph without his hybrid energy system working, and ran a second lap of 186.980 mph, good for fourth on Sunday. McLaughlin ran a second lap of 17.0966 seconds, breaking the record of 17.2283 seconds set by Helio Castroneves in 2014.