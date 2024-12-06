How your name can be on an IndyCar during next year’s Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 may be still over five months away, but, for the many racing fans, the excitement is already building.

The 2025 version of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing will take place on May 25.

Last month, the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation (GCRF) announced how you can get your name on Graham Rahal‘s No. 15 car for the big race.

The new campaign, called “Riding with Rahal,” is a way to raise money for U.S. veterans.

With a $50 minimum donation, you can have your name (or someone’s name of your choosing) on Rahal’s car that he will drive in the Indy 500.

“I’m extremely excited to keep our commitment to our veterans going as we move forward into 2025 and continue to grow our support in Turns For Troops,” Rahal said in a news release. “I think ‘Riding with Rahal’ is a great initiative for the month of May and Memorial Day weekend. I’m very excited to see all the names that we get on the United Rentals car. I believe we can do a lot together to help our veterans – and many here in this country need our support. I’m very proud of what United Rentals is doing and everything that we at the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation have done to continue to give back to our nation’s heroes. I think ‘Riding with Rahal’ is a great initiative to keep it growing.”

Graham Rahal during Carb Day in May 2024. (Photo courtesy: Penske Entertainment / Justin Walsh)

The “Riding with Rahal” campaign began on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and will run through April 4, 2025. The goal is to collect $50,000 in donations. As of Thursday (Dec. 5), the fundraiser has raised $11,500, or roughly 23% of its goal.

Rahal has raised money for military members throughout his career. In fact, since 2016, United Rentals, one of Rahal’s sponsors, has committed to donate $50 to the Turns for Troops program for every lap that Rahal completes in each NTT IndyCar Series race.

Graham Rahal with David Letterman prior to May’s Indianapolis 500. (Photo courtesy: Penske Entertainment / Matt Fraver)

Rahal finished in 15th place in the 2024 Indy 500. He finished in 18th last year’s IndyCar Series standings.

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series begins on March 2 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.