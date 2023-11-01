IMS announces new title sponsor of May Grand Prix

Alex Palou, driver of the #10 The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing Honda drives during the NTT IndyCar GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 13, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major Month of May event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will have a new sponsor — and a new name — in 2024.

Sonsio Vehicle Protection, a provider of vehicle protection and warranty programs, and IMS announced a deal Wednesday that includes title sponsorship of the May NTT IndyCar Series road course race.

Sonsio takes over for GMR, which served as the event’s title sponsor from 2020-2023.

“Ensuring our fans have a world-class experience each time they visit the Speedway is our top priority,” IMS President Doug Boles said in a statement. “Sonsio shares that same commitment to customer service, making them an ideal partner and a welcome addition to the fan experience at IMS.”

The Sonsio Grand Prix is set for May 11, 2024, on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile IMS road course.

Defending race winner and 2023 IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou is set to return for next year’s rumble on the road course, as are past race winners Will Power, Colton Herta, and Rinus VeeKay.

Tickets to the Sonsio Grand Prix, the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, and other 2024 events at IMS are on sale now.

