Brickyard 400 signs hung up downtown to build excitement for the race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the Brickyard 400 less than three weeks away, signs are being hung up around downtown Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles got in on the action on Wednesday, hanging up a Brickyard 400 themed street sign in front of the statehouse.

He also rolled up to the event in style, in this classic Indianapolis Motor Speedway-themed 1924 Chevrolet.

Doug Boles’ drove this 1924 Chevrolet to hang up a Brickyard 400 themed street sign. (WISH Photo/Josh Bode)

The Brickyard has spent the last three years on the road course, but will return to the oval this year. It will be the first time back on the oval since 2020, and the first time with fans in the speedway since 2019.

“We’re testing today on the oval,” Boles said on Wednesday. “We’ve had a lot of testing trying to get ready for that. Our fans are excited about it. Our ticket sales are up. We have a long way to go to get to the point where it’s an Indy 500 again in terms of attendance, but just seeing that attendance tick up is pretty exciting. So, not just us at the speedway that are excited, I think our fans are excited to be back on the oval.”

Kevin Harvick won the last Brickyard 400 on the oval. Michael McDowell won at the Brickyard last year on the road course.

Kyle Larson is currently the leader in the NASCAR Cup Series Standings. This will be his second race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year. He raced in the Indianapolis 500, where he finished 18th.

Chase Elliot is in second, and Denny Hamlin is in third.

The Brickyard 400 will be on Sunday, July 21 at 2:30 p.m. Qualifications for the race will be on Saturday, July 20th starting at 1:05 p.m.