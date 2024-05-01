Indiana reps join congressional letter questioning F1’s refusal to Andretti racing team

Auto racing champion Mario Andretti arrives for a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on May 1, 2024. He made the case for admitting Andretti Cadillac to the Formula One grid. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. representatives from Indiana were among 13 Congress members who wrote a letter to Formula 1 inquiring about its recent decision rejecting a proposal from Andretti Global and General Motors to join the international racing series.

Thirteen members of U.S. Congress signed the letter, five representatives serving Indiana: Republicans Jim Banks, Erin Houchin, Greg Pence and Rudy Yakym, and Democrat Andre Carson. They are backing an inquiry that cited “concerns with apparent anti-competitive actions that could prevent two American companies, Andretti Global and General Motors (GM), from producing and competing in Formula 1.”

The members of Congress had a news conference Wednesday on the steps of the Capitol. Auto racing champion and team 1978 F1 World Champion Mario Andretti joined them.

Andretti Global, which partnered with General Motors and its Cadillac brand, had previously received approval by F1’s governing body, the FIA, to expand the series to 11 teams.

Andretti then needed a commercial rights deal with Liberty Media Corp., the owners of Formula 1, but that was rejected in January.

In its refusal, F1 says it believed the team would have been incapable of being competitive in the series, rejecting Andretti’s bid to expand the grid for the 2025 season.

The letter from Congress was addressed to Liberty Media Corp., and asked for a response by Friday as Congress continues to “exercise oversight on this matter, and with the appropriate federal regulators, to ensure that any potential violations of U.S. anticompetition law are expeditiously investigated and pursued.”

This letter could open the door for potential litigation in the coming months.

Following the January announcement from the Formula One Management (FOM), Mario Andretti took to social media to express his displeasure with the decision.

“I’m devastated,” Andretti wrote. “I won’t say anything else because I can’t find any other words besides devastated.”

The letter from Congress comes days before the Miami Grand Prix, one of three races that F1 holds in the United States.

Three specific questions were raised in the letter.

1) “Under the Concorde Agreement, Formula 1’s governing document, up to 12 teams can participate. Currently, there are 10 teams competing in Formula 1 races. Previously the FIA Launched and led a comprehensive application process with the purpose of allowing one or more prospective teams to join Formula 1 racing series. Andretti Global, with its partner GM, submitted an application, and after receiving four applications, the FIA approved Andretti Global. Under what authority does FOM proceed to reject admission of Andretti Global? What is the rationale for FOM’s rejection, especially with respect to Andretti Global and its partner GM potentially being the first American-owned and America-built race team?”

2) “The Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890 outlaws unreasonable restraints on market competition to produce the best outcome for the American consumer. How does FOM’s denial of Andretti Global and GM, American-owned companies, square with Sherman Act requirements, since the decision will benefit incumbent European racing teams and their foreign automobile manufacturing affiliates?”

3) “We understand that GM intends to re-introduce its Cadillac brand into the European market, which would support thousands of good-paying American automotive jobs, especially with Formula 1’s worldwide audience and its halo effect on its teams and sponsors. How much did GM’s and Andretti’s entrance into racing competition taking a portion of the racing market share and GM’s entry into the European market taking market share each play into the decision to deny admission to the Andretti Global team, given the public outcry of incumbent Formula 1 teams against a new American competitor?”

Statement