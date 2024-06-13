Indy 500, IndyCar find new television home for 2025 and beyond

Scott Dixon drives through the first turn during the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis on May 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NTT IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis 500 will have a new TV home starting in 2025.

IndyCar and FOX Sports announced Thursday a major multi-year media rights deal that “provides a massive and unprecedented increase in exposure for North America’s premier open-wheel series.”

“This represents unrivaled exposure and provides an unparalleled growth opportunity for the most competitive and entertaining motorsport on the planet,” IndyCar CEO Mark Miles said in a release. “FOX Sports is a fully committed partner, ready to bring engaging and technically innovative coverage to millions of fans across the country.”

Every 2025 IndyCar Series race, including the Indianapolis 500, will air on FOX and be available on the FOX Sports app, while FOX Deportes will carry exclusive Spanish-language coverage.

FOX will show Indy 500 qualifications on both Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total number of network broadcasts to 19, a record for the series. The network also announced a 5-hour broadcast on race day, but it’s unclear if the Indy-area TV blackout will be part of the new deal.

IndyCar will be the only premier motorsport in the U.S. with major network coverage for all its races. In addition, all practice and qualifying sessions will air on cable on FS1 and FS2.

FS1 will also be the new home for most INDY NXT by Firestone races, with additional coverage on FS2.

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 2 and concludes with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, Aug. 31. The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 25.

Additional broadcast details, including on-air talent, will be announced in the near future.