Indy 500 winner Parnelli Jones dies at 90

(WISH) — Former Indianapolis 500 winner Rufus Parnell “Parnelli” Jones has died.

Jones’ son says his father had battled Parkinson’s disease for the last few years.

Jones won the 1963 Indy 500. He started in seven 500s in the 1960s.

He also won races in the NASCAR series.

Jones was 90 years old.

This story is from a script aired on WISH-TV. Photos below are from Getty Images.

(Original Caption) Victory Smile. Indianapolis, Indiana: A garlanded Parnelli Jones is mighty happy after winning the 500 mile classic. Jones turned back a determined bid of Lotus-Ford entries with a record breaking speed, averaging 143.137 mph, and fast pit stops, one only 22 seconds long.