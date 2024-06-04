IndyCar driver denies fans sent threats to competitor despite team statements

Augstin Canapino, driver of the #78 Juncos Hollinger Racing looks on before the NTT IndyCar GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 13, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The drama continues on the IndyCar circuit as two teams released a joint statement rebuking hateful direct messages, including death threats, directed toward Arrow McLaren driver Théo Pourchaire.

The hate is reportedly coming from fans of Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Agustín Canapino. Pourchaire’s No. 6 Chevy crashed into Canapino’s No. 78 Chevy on Lap 60 in Sunday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Juncos Hollinger and Arrow McLaren posted a joint statement on X Monday night, saying:

The past 24 hours have unfortunately provided our teams with a stark reminder about the necessity for respect and civility in our online interactions.

Social media allows us to engage with our fans around the world, but it is important that we interact with each other in a respectful and safe environment. We will not tolerate any form of abuse or discrimination, and those participating in such actions are not welcome in our online community and will be blocked.

Canapino released a statement of his own on X Tuesday morning, saying in part:

Of course, I am against abuse and hate. Those who engage in such behavior are certainly not part of our community and are not welcome here.

Also, we Argentines are passionate and euphoric, but that doesn’t mean we should be accused of something we are not. Therefore, I strongly reject being generalized and placed in a category we don’t deserve.

This is not the first time Canapino’s fans have been accused of targeting another driver. Last season, British driver Callum Ilott — then teammate of Canapino at Juncos Hollinger — was continuously blasted on social media with hateful messages.

Canapino’s defense of his fans didn’t sit well with some other drivers.

Former Indianapolis 500 champion and current Arrow McLaren advisor Tony Kanaan posted on X shortly after Canapino’s statement, saying, “Wow… ok. 🤦🏻”

Ilott replied to Pourchaire on X, telling him, “Head up mate, only makes you stronger.”

INDYCAR told News 8 in a statement:

“No one should be the victim of online abuse or threats. INDYCAR has been in touch with both teams to discuss this matter and made certain where we stand. We all have a responsibility to reinforce a welcoming atmosphere and firmly denounce clear violations of online conduct.”

The drivers are back on the track this weekend at Road America in Wisconsin.