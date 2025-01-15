IndyCar drivers excited for electrifying year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IndyCar season gets going in less than two months, and the drivers are excited to get back on the track.

Drivers are in Indianapolis for IndyCar Media Day, and can’t wait for the season to get going.

“Super excited,” back-to-back IndyCar Series Championship winner Alex Palou said. “We had the long break. It always feels long. After two or three weeks, it’s like, ‘okay, can we go back to racing.’”

Palou has won three of the last four championships as well.

“That pent up tension for all of us trying to get to St. Pete. for that first race, man, everybody’s really pumped and excited,” Scott Dixon said.

Dixon is looking to win his seventh IndyCar Championship. He finished sixth last season and had two wins.

“This offseason was kind of remarkably long, just in the sheer fact that there wasn’t a whole lot of testing” Scott Dixon said. “Last year we had quite an intense offseason just with hybrid testing.”

IndyCar debuted new hybrid engines during the 2024 season.

For some drivers, they’re excited to improve on their results from the 2024 season.

“Last year was quite disappointing, result wise,” Marcus Ericsson said. “Not the least, the Month of May was a challenge for us. But, that I have used for motivation in the offseason. I worked really hard in the offseason to be better.”

“I really, really need to win a race this year,” Graham Rahal said. “And not just one. We’ve got to get the monkey off our back.”

Ericsson won the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2022 and finished second in 2023, but was involved in a crash on the first turn of the entire race in 2024.

Rahal last won a race in 2017. He said is is excited though, and some of the close finishes in recent years has motivated his team.

The first race of the season is the Firestone Grand Prix of St, Petersburg on March 2.