IndyCar headed to streets of Arlington, Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (WISH) — IndyCar is going to the streets of Arlington, Texas for the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington.

Penske Entertainment, the Dallas Cowboys, and REV Entertainment (the official events partner of the Texas Rangers) announced their joint venture to operate the event.

The race is set for March 2026.

The race will feature a 2.73-mile track around AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys) and Globe Life Field (Texas Rangers) and will go through Arlington’s sports and entertainment district.

“Through a truly remarkable and innovative partnership, we’re going to build racing’s next global spectacle,” Roger Penske said in a press release. “Everyone involved is fully committed to delivering an incredible and unique event weekend for the city of Arlington, anchored by the stars of the NTT IndyCar Series. We’re grateful to the Cowboys, Rangers and REV Entertainment for entering into this partnership with us, and, of course, to Arlington’s leadership team for their excitement and ongoing support.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with the Texas Rangers, Penske Entertainment, and the city of Arlington to bring Grand Prix racing to the streets of the Arlington Entertainment District,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “The collaboration between our organizations will make the INDYCAR Grand Prix of Arlington special, providing a unique NTT INDYCAR SERIES race experience for fans attending, while also creating a showcase with our friends at FOX and those watching around the world. An event of this magnitude is another great reflection of what we imagined over 15 years ago that AT&T Stadium could be a part of.”