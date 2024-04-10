IndyCar paddock expanding, adding PREMA Racing for 2025

The NTT IndyCar Series will add a 12th full-time team to its paddock next season. PREMA Racing will field two full-time cars in 2025. (Provided Photo/PREMA Racing)

GRISIGNANO DI ZOCCO, Italy. (WIBC) — The NTT IndyCar Series will add a 12th full-time team to its paddock next season.

The series announced Tuesday that PREMA Racing will field two full-time cars for the 2025 season. PREMA Racing is a racing team based in Italy that primarily competes in the FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships.

The team also competes in the likes of Italian Formula 4 and the World Endurance Championship. Adding IndyCar to its repertoire, PREMA will be competing in ten racing championships around the globe come 2025.

“Today’s announcement marks a pivotal moment in the history of PREMA Racing,” said Rene Rosin, Team Principal of PREMA Racing. “Making the step to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and competing in the world-famous Indianapolis 500, is a dream coming true for our family and everyone involved in our business.”

“PREMA Racing, with their global reach and extraordinary presence in open-wheel racing, will be a great addition to our growing and highly competitive paddock,” INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. “We look forward to seeing Rene and PREMA on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES grid in 2025.”

PREMA will enter the realm of IndyCar racing as a member of Team Chevy.

PREMA Racing has a long history of developing competitive racing drivers in a variety of disciplines. The team boasts three Formula 2 World Championships won by Charles LeClerc (2017; now driving in Formula 1 with Ferreri), Mick Schumacher (2020; son of seven-time F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher), and Oscar Piastri (2021; now racing with McLaren in Formula 1).

Current F1 drivers Estaban Ocon and Pierre Gasly are also products of PREMA Racing.

More familiar names to come from the team include 1995 Indy 500 winner Jacques Villeneuve, Ryan Briscoe, Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong, and Callum Ilott.

The team will announce who will be driving for their IndyCar team at a later date.