Iowa Speedway’s repaving could change Newgarden’s dominance

FILE - Josef Newgarden waves after winning the IndyCar Series auto race July 23, 2022, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Newgarden’s recent run of success at Iowa Speedway might have been buried under the partial repaving the .875-mile oval underwent in the spring. It is why Newgarden thinks this weekend’s IndyCar Series doubleheader is “to be determined.” (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Josef Newgarden’s recent run of success at Iowa Speedway might have been buried under the partial repaving the .875-mile oval underwent in the spring.

It’s why Newgarden thinks this weekend’s IndyCar Series doubleheader is “to be determined.”

“Oh, it’s going to make a big difference,” Newgarden said Friday. “It’s going to be way different than last year. For us, it’s still to be determined on how our car is going to race.”

Newgarden won both races in last year’s doubleheader and has won six races overall, including four of the last five races, at the track.

The partial repaving in the turns occurred in May in preparation for the NASCAR Cup Series debut at the track in June. There were concerns during that race whether there would be a second racing line to allow for more passing, and that line did develop early in the race.

“We definitely need that second groove,” said Santino Ferrucci. “We all watched the Cup race, we all saw it happen. I think if we can do it, we’ll have a good race. None of us just want to sit on the bottom and have a qualifying race. We’re all race car drivers.”

Whether the IndyCars can do the same in the 250-lap races on Saturday night and Sunday is the biggest question. Friday’s practice included a high-line session to try to create a second groove, but drivers didn’t think it made much of a difference.

Scott Dixon advocated for a second high-line practice before Saturday’s race.

“I think it’s going to be pretty tough to use (the second line),” he said. “There’s too much of a difference right now.”

Scott McLaughlin, Newgarden’s Team Penske teammate, spun in the closing minutes of practice, but still had the fastest lap at 185.891 mph. Newgarden was 15th at 181.511 mph.

Iowa Speedway had developed a reputation as a multi-lane track, but it was also known for its bumpy surface, especially a big bump over the tunnel between the first and second turns.

“But I liked it,” Newgarden said. “It was good character, and I think most people would say that.”

“It was really treacherous coming out of (turn) four, where they had put a lot of sealant down and it made a little slick,” Ferrucci said. “Sliding an IndyCar coming out of Turn 4 going 160 miles an hour … it wasn’t good. But it added character.”

The practice, along with a tire test in late June, provided some clues to how to handle the repave, but the answers, Newgarden said, will come in the two races.

“To be determined, guys,” he said. “We’ll see.”

LUNDGAARD’S MOVE

Christian Lundgaard is heading into his final eight races with his Rahal Letterman Lanigan team before joining Arrow McLaren next season.

That is his only focus this weekend.

“Nothing’s changed,” said Lundgaard, whose move was announced by his new team on July 2. “Nothing has changed. Going into Mid-Ohio (last Sunday), we had nine races left. Now we have eight races left, and that’s where the focus is. The change is January 1, and that’s a long way out at this moment.”

Lundgaard, who told the Indianapolis Star on Thursday that his team’s struggles, including qualifying 28th and finishing 13th in the Indianapolis 500, played a role in his decision to leave. He didn’t elaborate on his reasons Friday.

“A lot went into it,” he said. “But at the same time, we have eight races left, and that’s where the focus is at. But it’s been a stressful year.”

Lundgaard in 11th in the series’ point standings, with one top-five finish this season.

Grocery store chain Hy-Vee and the IndyCar Series announced a multi-year agreement to continue sponsoring this doubleheader.

This is the third year of the doubleheaders at Iowa Speedway, which feature concerts on both race days.

Hy-Vee is also the primary sponsor on Lundgaard’s car and a sponsor of Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

GRID PENALTIES

IndyCar officials announced on Friday that Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyffin Simpson and Rahal Letterman Lanigan driver Graham Rahal will serve nine-position starting grid penalties in Saturday’s race for unapproved engine changes after last Sunday’s race at Mid-Ohio.