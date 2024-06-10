Jamie Chadwick becomes first woman to win INDY NXT race since 2010
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Jamie Chadwick became the third woman to win an INDY NXT race and the first to accomplish the feat on a road course when she led for all 20 laps at Road America.
INDY NXT is the final step on the ladder system of open-wheel racing for drivers working their way up to the INDYCAR series.
Chadwick defeated Andretti Global teammate Louis Foster by 0.823 seconds on the 14-turn, 4.014-mile course.
“Massive congratulations to Jamie,” Foster said in a release. “She’s done an amazing job. She was the woman to beat this weekend. Really, really fast. More than happy for the team. One-two, you can’t ask for anything more.”
The 26-year-old British driver became the first woman in the last 14 years to win an INDY NXT race. She also became the first woman to win a pole on a road or street course in INDY NXT history.
News 8’s Michaela Springer contributed to this report.