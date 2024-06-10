Jamie Chadwick becomes first woman to win INDY NXT race since 2010

Jamie Chadwick following her win at the INDY NXT Grand Prix of Road America on June 9, 2024. Chadwick drove to victory .8203 of a second over Andretti teammate Louis Foster. (Provided Photo/INDY NXT)

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Jamie Chadwick became the third woman to win an INDY NXT race and the first to accomplish the feat on a road course when she led for all 20 laps at Road America.

INDY NXT is the final step on the ladder system of open-wheel racing for drivers working their way up to the INDYCAR series.

Chadwick defeated Andretti Global teammate Louis Foster by 0.823 seconds on the 14-turn, 4.014-mile course.

“Massive congratulations to Jamie,” Foster said in a release. “She’s done an amazing job. She was the woman to beat this weekend. Really, really fast. More than happy for the team. One-two, you can’t ask for anything more.”

The 26-year-old British driver became the first woman in the last 14 years to win an INDY NXT race. She also became the first woman to win a pole on a road or street course in INDY NXT history.

News 8’s Michaela Springer contributed to this report.