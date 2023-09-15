Jarett Andretti hoping to ‘add to the legacy’ of the Andretti family this weekend at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — It’s going to be a special weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is racing at IMS.

“Anytime you can go to the Speedway, it’s a privilege, and something you should always cherish,” said International Motor Sports Association driver Jarett Andretti.

Andretti, who races for Andretti Autosport, will be competing in the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks this weekend.

It’s the first time that IMSA has raced at IMS since 2014.

“To come back, have it on the schedule next year as an enduro (endurance race), really means a lot,” said Andretti.

What makes it even more special for Andretti is that it’s a home race for him. He’s from Indianapolis and he told News 8 sports reporter Andrew Chernoff that a lot of his family members will be at the track this weekend.

“I don’t even have to get on the highway to get to the racetrack,” said Andretti.

Andretti is no stranger to racing at IMS. For instance, he competed in the Indy Lights Freedom 100 back in 2019 on the IMS oval. He finished in 6th place.

Most recently, he raced on the IMS road course, having competed in the Indianapolis 8 Hour presented by AWS last year.

“It’s just like anything else,” said Andretti. “The more laps you get, the more reps you get, the better you feel, the more comfortable you feel.”

Of course, Andretti has one of the most famous last names in motorsports. His late father, John, was a race car driver. Jarrett is also the grandson of the late Aldo Andretti. There are plenty of other Andretti’s as well who have raced, including Mario, Michael, Marco, Adam and Jeff. In other words, Jarrett has had time to get used to what life is like as a member of the Andretti family.

“I’m proud of what everybody’s done,” said Andretti. “I just want to add to the legacy and contribute as much as I can. That’s kind of my outlook and mentality on it. Just go there and focus on what you can do, and the results should come.”

He’ll be hoping to add to that legacy this weekend.

“When you get a chance to go there (IMS), you never take it for granted,” said Andretti.

This weekend’s event will be the penultimate event on the 2023 IMSA schedule. The final race of the year will be the Petit Le Mans.

Andretti told Chernoff that he hopes to finish the year strong to help build momentum heading into next season.