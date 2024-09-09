Joey Logano wins NASCAR playoff opener at Atlanta to advance to 2nd round

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Joey Logano raced his way into the second round of NASCAR’s playoffs by winning the opener in overtime at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Logano is the only two-time Cup Series champion in the 16-driver playoff field. He earned an automatic berth into the next round of races. His victory came in the 11th race of this season to end in overtime — a tie for the record set in the 2017 season. Ryan Blaney finished second in a 1-2 sweep for Team Penske and Ford. Blaney lined up behind Logano and gave him the pushes he needed to deny Daniel Suarez the victory.