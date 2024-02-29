Josef Newgarden helps unveil 2024 Indianapolis 500 ticket

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another moment took place on Thursday that signifies the Indy 500 is getting closer and closer.

Defending Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden helped unveil the ticket for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The unveiling took place at the Shell gas station across from The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The image on this year’s ticket features Newgarden jumping out of his car after winning the race last May. The photo was taken right before he ran into the crowd to celebrate his victory.

“You don’t even see my face, but I can feel the emotion just by what I’m doing,” Newgarden told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff. “I couldn’t get out of the car quick enough. I wanted to get out of the car and get into the crowd, and that’s just the effect of Indianapolis. There’s no other race like it. I’ve never felt that high of a high. You can’t describe it. It makes you want to win it again so terribly badly. I’ve never been more motivated to win the Indy 500 than after winning it.”

The win last May was Newgarden’s first Indy 500 victory.

This year’s Indy 500 takes place on Sunday, May 26. The 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season kicks off on the Streets of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 10.