Josef Newgarden tells WISH-TV: ‘You can’t leave anything on the table’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There had been 22 years since somebody had won the Indianapolis 500 in back-to-back years. That is, until Sunday. Josef Newgarden crossed the bricks leading the field and got to drink the victory milk for the second time in two years.

“You just can’t leave anything on the table,” Newgarden said.

He was passed by Pato O’Ward early in the final lap, but was able to regain the lead on Turn 3. After the race, he credited his team and the car that he was driving.

“We capitalized at the end,” he said. “We had such a fast car. You can’t win this race without a fast car, and this team had it.”

This win marked the 20th win for Team Penske. They were dominant in both qualifying and in the race, with all three of their drivers starting in the first row on Sunday. Scott McLaughlin started on the pole and Will Power started in second.

“They are the best that I’ve ever worked with,” Newgarden said. “I know their integrity. I know their character, and we focused on what we do.”

It was the first time they swept the first row since 1988. In the Indy 500, McLaughlin finished in 6th. Power crashed and never returned. He completed 145 laps.

Hélio Castroneves was the last driver to win in consecutive years before Sunday. He went back-to-back in 2001 and 2002.

Newgarden finished with a time of 2:58:49. He lead the race for a total of 26 laps. His teammate McLaughlin lead for the most amount of laps, with 64.

Newgarden won the race after a nearly four hour rain delay. It was also not the smoothest race either, with six crashes.

But after that rain delay and the almost three hour race, it was Newgarden that climbed the fence in celebration.