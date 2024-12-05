Josef Newgarden’s likeness unveiled on Borg Warner Trophy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a special night for the back-to-back Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden.

His likeness was unveiled on the Borg Warner Trophy.

It’s not the exact same sculpted face as the one from 2023. It’s a completely new and fresh face that was unveiled on Wednesday night.

Newgarden likes this year’s better.

“I like 2024,” Newgarden said. “I think it’s a little better than ’23. You know, maybe I had a better day going. My hair was a little better.”

Newgarden raced in the Indy 500 11 times before he finally won for his first time in 2023. He thought that his time to win the race would never come.

“I’d given up the thought of winning it a couple years ago,” Newgarden said. “So now to be sitting here as a two time winner is kind of surreal and i love that we have an opportunity to win it three years in a row, which has never been done.”

He always knew how special the Greatest Spectacle in Racing is, but it got even better after he won the race.

“Anyone in Indiana knows the significance of the Indy 500,” Newgarden said. “I thought i did as well, but when you win it, it takes it to a different level.”

Now the question becomes, can Newgarden become the first driver to ever win the Indianapolis 500 three times in a row?

“I think we have a great opportunity to win three years in a row,” Newgarden said. “I think we have the team to do it. I think we have the formula. That doesn’t mean we’re going to win it. But, I think we know how to win the race, which is a really important factor when you’re running in it.”

The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

