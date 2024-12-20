Judge sets January date to hear NASCAR’s motion to throw out an antitrust lawsuit

FILE - Car owner Michael Jordan watches from the pits during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

(AP) — A federal judge set a Jan. 8 hearing for NASCAR’s motion to throw out an antitrust lawsuit filed against the stock car series teams backed by Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports

The two NASCAR teams are suing NASCAR over an antitrust complaint and were granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday that will allow them to compete as chartered teams in 2025.

U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth D. Bell said in his ruling this week, which favored 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, that “NASCAR fans (and members of the public who may become fans) have an interest in watching all the teams compete with their best drivers and most competitive teams.”

The hearing is the latest in the legal brawl between the two Cup teams and the sanctioning body that began late last season. Judge Bell is set to decide other motions, as well. He also set a Sept. 19, 2025, deadline for discovery to be completed and set a trial date of Dec. 1, 2025.

23XI, the team owned by Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, and Front Row refused in September to sign take-it-or-leave it revenue sharing offers made by NASCAR just 48 hours before the start of the playoffs.

A charter is essentially a franchise and guarantees prize money, a spot in the field each week and other protections.

The teams filed an antitrust suit alleging NASCAR owners are “monopolistic bullies” and were denied in federal court in November a request to be recognized as “chartered” teams as the suit continues.

23XI and Front Row can now sign the charter agreements and still pursue their lawsuit. They also each were granted permission to purchase additional charters from Stewart Haas Racing, which closed its four-team shop at the end of the 2024 season, and NASCAR must approve the transfers to those teams.