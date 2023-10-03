Juncos Hollinger, Arrow McLaren IndyCar teams form strategic partnership

MADISON, IL - AUGUST 30: Team Penske Chevrolet driver Will Power (12) leads Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet driver Pato O'Ward (5) and Team Penske Chevrolet driver Josef Newgarden (1) into turn three during the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline on August 30, 2020, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. On Oct. 3, 2023, Arrow McLaren and Juncos Hollinger IndyCar teams announced they would be partnering in a strategic alliance. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Juncos Hollinger Racing and Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team announced Tuesday that the teams have plans to enter a strategic alliance.

A release made by the teams on Tuesday says that the alliance contains a commercial and strategic focus to grow both teams and their respective propositions.

The teams also say that they consider the partnership as a development opportunity with the potential for engineers, mechanics, and drivers to build experience.

Gavin Ward, the team principal for Arrow McLaren, said in the release, “We’re continually working to strengthen all areas of our team, and a strategic alliance with Juncos Hollinger Racing helps both of us in leveraging our commercial and marketing power and the McLaren Racing brand in a new way.”

Ricardo Juncos, president and co-owner, and Brad Hollinger, co-owner of Juncos Hollinger, say that the alliance has the potential to evolve and grow both teams.

“We believe our alliance will enable us to accelerate our progress while also benefiting McLaren with commercial and talent development opportunities,” Hollinger said.

The relationship is set to be in effect for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.