Kevin Harvick closes full-time NASCAR racing career with solid Phoenix performance

Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Harvick Ford, spends time with his son, Keelan Paul Harvick after the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kevin Harvick put a coda on his 23-year career with a seventh-place finish at Phoenix Raceway.

The 47-year-old said at the beginning of the year that this would be his final season and he’ll move into the Fox Sports broadcast booth for 2024. But for one more day on a beautiful Sunday afternoon in Phoenix, he was a racecar driver.

His No. 4 Ford Mustang started on the inside of Row 2, complete with a “Harvick” emblazoned across the hood as part of the Busch Light logo.

It’s no surprise Harvick was competitive in Phoenix, which has always been one of his best tracks. He’s a nine-time winner and closed his career with 21 straight top 10s.