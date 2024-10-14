Larson dominates at The Roval to lead all 4 Hendrick cars into next round of NASCAR playoffs

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson raced to his Cup Series-high sixth victory of the season Sunday to easily advance to the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs, winning on the hybrid road course/oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson led a race-high 62 laps in the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, beating Christopher Bell by 1.511 seconds. It was Larson’s second victory of the playoffs, but he’s the first championship-eligible driver to win in the round of 12. The playoff field from 12 drivers to eight, and those knocked out were the Team Penske drivers of Joey Logano and Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing and Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing. All four Hendrick drivers — Larson, William Byron, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott — advanced.