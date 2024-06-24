It’s a boy! Tony Stewart shares excitement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tony Stewart took to social media on Monday to express his excitement that he and Leah Pruett, an American semi-retired drag racer, are expecting a baby boy.

Stewart wrote in a Facebook post: “I’m so excited to start a family with this incredibly beautiful love of my life Leah Pruett. Can’t wait to meet this little guy. This is the ultimate “

The pair announced the pregnancy on Monday.

In December, Pruett said she would step away from the NHRA drag racing series this year to focus on starting a family with Stewart.

Her NASCAR Hall of Famer husband will replace her next season in the Top Fuel dragster that Pruett drove to a career-best third-place finish in the NHRA standings this year.

Pruett and Stewart married just over two years ago.

The couple is expected to welcome their newborn in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.