Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Legendary IMS Museum race cars up for auction

Race cars up for auction at legendary museum

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum intends to auction off several of its cherished artifacts.

IMS says it will sell 11 cars from its collection at various events. None of the classic cars have a direct connection to the Brickyard.

But, IMS considers them to be the world’s most significant cars to ever be sold.

Among the historic cars for auction is a 1954 Mercedes-Benz worth up to $70 million and the “Le Mans-winning” 1964 Ferrari.

The museum says proceeds from the sales will allow them to acquire new artifacts that reflect a more comprehensive history of the Indianapolis 500 and the Speedway.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Retired police reserve officer accused...
I-Team 8 /
Mayor Hogsett dodges more questions...
I-Team 8 /
Thomas Cook accusers hope story...
Political News /
Colts coaching staff excited for...
Indianapolis Colts /
Monroe County sheriff to defend...
Political News /
Health Spotlight | Cleveland clinic...
Health Spotlight /
Family service nonprofit expands to...
Local News /
Caitlin Clark, Fever excited to...
Indiana Fever /