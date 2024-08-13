Legendary IMS Museum race cars up for auction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum intends to auction off several of its cherished artifacts.

IMS says it will sell 11 cars from its collection at various events. None of the classic cars have a direct connection to the Brickyard.

But, IMS considers them to be the world’s most significant cars to ever be sold.

Among the historic cars for auction is a 1954 Mercedes-Benz worth up to $70 million and the “Le Mans-winning” 1964 Ferrari.

The museum says proceeds from the sales will allow them to acquire new artifacts that reflect a more comprehensive history of the Indianapolis 500 and the Speedway.

