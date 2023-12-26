Lindsay Brewer to become first American female to race in Indy NXT since 2007

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The grid for the 2024 Indy NXT season continues to take shape.

Last week, Juncos Hollinger Racing announced that Lindsay Brewer will drive the No. 76 car in the series this upcoming season.

“Driving in the top levels of open-wheel racing in the US has been a dream of mine ever since I was a young girl,” Brewer said in a post on X, formally known as Twitter. “To be able to take this step up and drive Indy NXT is not only exciting for me, but also a dream come true.”

Brewer will become the first American female to race in Indy NXT since 2007 when Leilani Münter drove in the series.

“To be representing America and women in a full season at this level of motorsport is also something I can be proud of, and is motivation for me to work as hard as I possibly can on and off the track,” Brewer said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish!”

Last season, Brewer raced in the USF Pro 2000 Championship, finishing 18th in the final point standings.