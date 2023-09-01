Linus Lundqvist excited to have ‘best people’ surrounding him at Chip Ganassi Racing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chip Ganassi Racing has announced it’s signed Linus Lundqvist to a multiyear contract.

Lundqvist will begin racing full time for the team beginning with the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Chip (Ganassi) and Mike (Hull) and everybody involved who made this happen,” Lundqvist said Thursday.

Lundqvist won the 2022 Indy NXT championship.

This year, he got his first taste of NTT IndyCar Series action. The Swedish driver has filled in for Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud the last three races. His best finish during that time was 12th on Aug. 12 at the Gallagher Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. He also set the fastest lap time among all drivers in two of those three races.

“It’s terrific that the opportunity to hire Linus, a proven winner, plus the reigning 2022 INDY NXT Champion is now a reality at Chip Ganassi Racing,” Chip Ganassi Racing Managing Director Mike Hull said in a news release. “He has shown that his on-track performance creates the racecraft separation that’s required in INDYCAR today. Growing together with Linus is what comes next.”

Of course, anytime a driver joins a new team, it will be an adjustment. So Lundqvist is expecting there to be one as well for him.

“I know it’s going to be tough in the beginning, but I also know that I’m going to have the best people surrounding me,” Lundqvist said.

He’s joining a team that without question has a rich history in the sport.

“It’s a dream to even be an IndyCar driver,” Lundqvist said. “But to be able to do it with a team like Chip Ganassi Racing, it’s unbelievable. I know it’s a big challenge ahead, but I know I’m going to have a great team around me with some great people.”

CGR said that Lundqvist will be “embedded” with the team for the final two races of this season.

“Obviously, looking from the outside, just seeing how the team operates, learning everybody’s names,” Lundqvist said. “It’s easy and simple stuff like that just makes life easier when you go into a season.”

The announcement from CGR on Thursday came a week after current CGR driver Marcus Ericsson announced he was joining Andretti Autosport for the 2024 season. Ericsson won the 2022 Indianapolis 500.