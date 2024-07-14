McLaughlin stays fast, wins first race of IndyCar doubleheader at Iowa

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Scott McLaughlin continued his fast weekend at Iowa Speedway on Saturday night, winning the first race of the IndyCar Series doubleheader for his first victory on an oval track. McLaughlin led 164 of the 250 laps, winning by nearly a half-second over second-place driver Pato O’Ward at the 0.875-mile oval. McLaughlin has had the strongest car all weekend. He had the fastest time in Friday’s practice, set the track single-lap record in qualifying Saturday afternoon on his second lap to earn the pole for Sunday’s race, and started on the outside of the first row of this race after posting the second-fastest first lap during qualifying.