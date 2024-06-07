Memorial outside courthouse to honor former Indianapolis 500 announcer

LIBERTY, Ind. (WISH) — A former Indianapolis 500 announcer will be commemorated Saturday with the unveiling of a memorial on the lawn of the Union County Courthouse.

The permanent marker will honor Bob Jenkins, a Union County resident who died Aug. 9, 2021, after a battle with brain cancer. The former “Voice of the 500” died at age 73 while in hospice care in Avon, Indiana.

The unveiling of the memorial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the courthouse in downtown Liberty. That’s about an 80-minute drive east of downtown Indianapolis.

Cyrus Johnson, executive director of the county’s economic development corporation, says in a news release that guests at the tribute will include ESPN announcer Marty Reed, retired Indy car announcer Paul Page, and racing historian Bob Gates and other members of the Indiana Racing Memorial Association. County Commissioners Tim Williams and Howard Curry also will participate.

A reception after the unveiling will be at Liberty Church of Christ, which is southwest of the courthouse.

In case of bad weather, the ceremony will be at the church,