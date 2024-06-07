More fallout from recent social media abuse dispute between IndyCar drivers

Augstin Canapino, driver of the #78 Juncos Hollinger Racing, watches action before the NTT IndyCar GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 13, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (WISH) — It’s been a weeklong saga that took another turn on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before the first practice session of the weekend for the IndyCar series at Road America, Juncos Hollinger Racing announced that driver Agustín Canapino was “taking a leave of absence” for this weekend’s race.

The announcement is the latest fallout from the alleged death threats Arrow McLaren driver Théo Pourchaire claims he received online after he made contact with Canapino during the Detroit Grand Prix.

Canapino issued a statement on Tuesday which started with, “Of course, I am against abuse and hate.” Later in the statement though, Canapino said, “I have not seen a single death threat directed at those who claim to have received them.”

On Thursday, Arrow McLaren responded by terminating its alliance with Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Canapino was at Road America on Friday before the IndyCar practice session and before Juncos Hollinger Racing issued the statement that he would not be racing the No. 78 car this weekend. Part of the full statement read:

“The growth of online abuse and harassment resulting from the events of this week have led to a very difficult experience for Agustin, the team and the entire INDYCAR fan base, and the safety of Agustin and the rest of the competitors has to be considered first and foremost. Abuse, hatred, and harassment in any form is a detriment to this sport, and we must prioritize the mental and physical wellbeing of both our drivers and our competition.”

Nolan Siegel will drive the No. 78 car in Canapino’s place this weekend. Siegel was 26th fastest out of 27 cars during the IndyCar practice session on Friday.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou turned the fastest lap during the session.

The XPEL Grand Prix at Road America will be at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday.