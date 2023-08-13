NASCAR Cup Series festivities underway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The 2023 Brickyard Weekend banner at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (WISH Photo, file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hosting the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday, a race that has grabbed the attention of NASCAR fans from all over.

Following a switch from IndyCar track activities on Saturday, the spotlight is now on drivers for the NASCAR Cup Series. Qualifying drivers will tackle an 82-lap race in three stages spanning 15, 20, and 47 laps. The garage will open at 11:30 a.m., and events will follow at 2:30 p.m.

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard features Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, and Austin Dillon, among other prominent drivers. And there’s a lot on the line for drivers, as only two regular season races remain after this competition. So, securing a win at IMS guarantees a spot in the playoffs.

Doug Boles, president of IMS, discussed the unique aspects of the event. He noted children aged 15 and under gain free admission, creating a family-friendly environment, and he encouraged fans to explore.

“Sit on the spectator mounds, walk through the grandstands, enjoy the infield; that’s the best way to do it,” said Boles.

The event also allows fans to camp in the infield throughout the weekend.

“The Midway is going to be awesome. This weekend is the best Midway we’ve had for a breakout weekend in several years,” Boles said.

Saturday’s IndyCar race saw Scott Dixon, from New Zealand, steal the lead from Graham Rahal after Rahal stopped in the pit late in the game. Dixon won by 0.4779 seconds, securing his 54th career win.

The green flag for the Verizon 200 is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday. WISH-TV will have full coverage of the Battle at the Brickyard.

