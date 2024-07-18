NASCAR Hauler Parade rolling through Speedway ahead of Brickyard 400 weekend

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH)– It’s almost Brickyard 400 weekend and the party is getting started Thursday evening in Speedway.

The annual NASCAR Hauler Parade is from 5 – 7 p.m. on Main Street in Speedway.

The parade is the kickoff to Brickyard Weekend, which will include the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 on Sunday. The events will mark NASCAR’s return to the famed 2.5-mile oval; in recent years, both series competed on the track’s infield road course.

The Hauler Parade will include 40 colorful NASCAR transporters as they make their way down Main Street. The event that will also include a DJ, face painting, photo opportunities, yard games, a caricature artist and more.

The night’s special guests are two-time Brickyard 400 winner and former NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Jarrett and legendary NASCAR crew chief Todd Parrott, who will be on hand for a Q&A and autograph signing after the parade from 6 – 6:30 p.m.

Jarrett and Parrott began this “Kiss the Bricks” tradition after winning the 1996. Brickyard 400 and got to kiss the bricks again after their second Brickyard win in 1999.

The Q & A session and autograph session will be on the stage near Le Peep, 1330 N. Main St., from 6 – 6:30 p.m. Fan-friendly activities will be located in the parking lot adjacent to Barbeque & Bourbon, 1414 N Main St.

More information on the Hauler Parade can be found here.