NASCAR suspends race at Michigan due to rain and aims to resume Monday

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway was suspended due to rain and was scheduled to resume Monday. The FireKeepers 400 began after a 1 hour, 43 minute rain delay on Sunday. And 74 laps later, precipitation pushed the drivers out of their cars during a red-flag stoppage that lasted nearly an hour before the 200-lap race was postponed. Shortly before the race was suspended, Tyler Reddick took the lead after a restart and was followed by Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and points-leader Martin Truex Jr.