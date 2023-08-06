Search
NASCAR suspends race at Michigan due to rain and aims to resume Monday

Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
by: Associated Press
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway was suspended due to rain and was scheduled to resume Monday. The FireKeepers 400 began after a 1 hour, 43 minute rain delay on Sunday. And 74 laps later, precipitation pushed the drivers out of their cars during a red-flag stoppage that lasted nearly an hour before the 200-lap race was postponed. Shortly before the race was suspended, Tyler Reddick took the lead after a restart and was followed by Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and points-leader Martin Truex Jr.

