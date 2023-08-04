Nashville to host NTT IndyCar Series finale in 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WISH) — The NTT IndyCar Series announced on Thursday that the final race of the 2024 season will be held on the streets of Nashville.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will take place on Sept. 13-15, 2024.

“Nashville and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix team are ready to host a can’t-miss, action-packed event that transforms the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale and elevates it to an even higher peak on the global stage,” Mark Miles, president & CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., said in a news release. “Next year’s race in Nashville will be an unbridled celebration of the most fierce and competitive motorsport on the planet, set against the backdrop of an innovative and breathtaking stage that includes one of the premier global entertainment districts in the world. We’ll have more to share soon on an entire weekend of activities, both on and off track, that fully taps into the growing reach and relevance of an ascendant and marquee city.”

The Music City Grand Prix has been held each season since 2021. This year’s race is this weekend.

Next year’s race though will feature a new circuit. “The new 2.17-mile, seven-turn circuit will continue across the iconic Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and route directly past the Country Music Hall of Fame,” according to a news release.

The new IndyCar circuit in Nashville that will be used beginning in 2024. (Photo courtesy: INDYCAR)

“The fact that INDYCAR has chosen Nashville and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix as the crowning event is a testament to our fans, partners, stakeholders and truly the Nashville hospitality industry as a whole,” Matt Crews, CEO, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, said. “The ability to promote our city and state year-round and bring our race into the heart of Nashville is an absolute honor. The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix continues to grow to levels that I never dreamed could have been possible.”

Racing straight up Broadway 🤯⁰ ⁰You ready for the new season finale in 2024?⁰⁰#INDYCAR // #MusicCityGP pic.twitter.com/Wnkc0RKqvO — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 3, 2023

The 2023 season finale will be at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Ca. next month. That track will remain on the 2024 schedule. IndyCar said more details about next year’s schedule though “will be forthcoming.”

“WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca remains a beloved, historic venue for our teams, drivers and fans in an important and scenic market,” Miles said.

The 2024 IndyCar season awards ceremony will also take place in the Music City following the season finale. The ceremony will be on Sept. 16 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.