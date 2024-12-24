Indianapolis Raceway Park’s Wally Parks Tower to be completed for 2025 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The race is on.

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park has undergone a multiyear project that includes a three-story facility, Wally Parks Tower.

Kasey Coler, NHRA vice president of track management and operations, said in a news release, “We’re hitting these great milestones heading into 2025 and we’re really excited to present the new Wally Parks Tower and our renovated suites next summer.”

The towers will include race control, a media center, television broadcasting capabilities, three suites on the third floor, and the canopy on the observation deck on the top floor. It can host up to 500 people for events.

The tower is scheduled to be completed by midsummer, just in time for the world’s largest drag race, the 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals on Aug. 27-Sept. 1.

Parking for fans is set to to be on the west side of the building. A community open house is set to be revealed in the coming months.

“Every day we continue to make big leaps, so it is a very exciting time,” Coler said in the release.