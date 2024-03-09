Take a look: New renderings, plans for Andretti Global’s future HQ in Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Andretti Global unveiled new project designs on Thursday for the race team’s future headquarters in Fishers.

The team is working “toward a 2025 transition” from its existing Zionsville Road location to the new 90-acre campus, which is under construction.

Andretti Global is continuing to work with U.K.-based Ridge & Partners, which originally “took the lead on race shop programming and initial design studies,” according to a press release.

The team revealed it will also be partnering with RATIO Architects and Clark Construction for the project.

“Since groundbreaking, we’ve taken time to really evaluate and dive deep into every aspect of the project,” said Michael Andretti, chairman and CEO of Andretti Global, in a statement. “Our goal remains to create a healthy workplace and culture for employees and a campus that can be a destination for the community, while focusing on enhanced performance and competition capabilities for our race teams. The updated designs and direction accomplish all those things and I’m so proud of what we are building. Indiana has been home to the Andretti organization for many years, and the city of Fishers has been very welcoming. We are thrilled to see progress continuing with our campus and can’t wait to officially join the community.”

(Provided Photo/Andretti Global) (Provided Photo/Andretti Global)

The structure will feature “amenities that support the organization’s four key pillars: sustainability, technology, employee wellness and community,” according to a news release.

Some of the amenities planned for the campus include:

State-of-the-art fitness center

Amphitheaters

Employee gathering areas

Walking trails with access to the Nickel Plate Trail and Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve

“We are ecstatic with the new site designs and continued progression of our HQ build in Fishers,” said Marissa Andretti, the vice president of Andretti Global and managing director of Andretti Technologies, in a statement. “It has been great to lead the project alongside our developer, Bradford Allen, in conjunction with our partners at RATIO and Clark Construction who are turning our vision into a reality. We are not just building an office or a motorsport facility but a world-class destination for our team and the community.

“Engaging and enhancing our employee experience is very important to every aspect of the new building, and a key component for us in attracting global talent to the state of Indiana. Employee culture is crucial in shaping a positive work environment and fostering teamwork — one team, one dream mentality! Through some of the reimagined elements of our new headquarters, we can better focus on the wellbeing of our team and help strengthen a sense of pride and belonging.”

(Provided Photo/Andretti Global)

The site is being developed through “a strategic phased approach, with the Phase 1 building size at approximately 400,000 square feet. The 2025 move-in date for Phase 1 will focus on bringing the operations of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti’s IMSA programs under one roof alongside Andretti’s INDYCAR and INDY NXT operations.”

There is even more planning underway though for an expanded fan and community-focused part of the complex called the Andretti Experience. This will feature “interactive experiences, memorabilia and museum exhibits, public dining, event hosting opportunities and more. Further announcements surrounding the Andretti Experience will come at a later time.”