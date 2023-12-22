NHRA community reacts to Don Schumacher’s passing

March 29, 2014: Don Schumacher watches the action on the starting line during the 15th Annual SummitRacing.com NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NHRA has lost a legend.

NHRA team owner and Funny Car pioneer Don Schumacher passed away Wednesday at the age of 79.

“Schumacher had spent the past several months privately battling lung cancer before succumbing to illness-related complications,” according to a NHRA news release.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Don Schumacher, a truly legendary name in NHRA Drag Racing and motorsports,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said in a statement. “As both a driver and celebrated championship-winning team owner, Don was passionate about racing and driven to succeed, committed to safety on the track, and a remarkable person whose influence on the sport will be felt forever. He leaves behind an incredible legacy, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his friends, family, and everyone at Don Schumacher Racing.”

Schumacher had a legendary career, and it was reflected with many honors over the course of his life.

He was presented with the NHRA Lifetime Achievement Awards in Nov. 2022. Prior to that, in 2019, he was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in Daytona Beach, Florida. Six years earlier, in May 2013, he was enshrined into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in Talladega, Alabama.

Schumacher was a Funny Car match racer in the 1960s and 1970s.

Schumacher left motorsports in the 1970s to help grow his family business, Schumacher Electric. He would return to the NHRA world in 1998, building a team with his son Tony Schumacher.

Since the team was created, more than 25 drivers have raced for the late Don Schumacher.

“I just talked to Don the other day,” NHRA Funny Car legend John Force said. “His son, Tony, told me he wasn’t doing so good. I know he had his family with him, his daughter. I asked him if he wanted to go fishing, and he laughed, he always used to ask me to go. Don told me, he told me he was going to beat it. He’s used to winning. He definitely fought. I told him I loved him, and he laughed. We had a love-hate relationship, but there was always respect. I remember him in the early days, knew him as a kid out of Chicago driving the Wonder Wagon Funny Car. That’s still how I see him. He was a great racer and one of the greatest team owners. He helped keep this sport alive, all the jobs he created, the drivers he helped. He’s going to be missed. I really wish I had gone fishing with him.”

According to the NHRA, Schumacher “is the only team owner to have wins from each of the NHRA’s four professional categories.”

His teams amassed 19 NHRA world championship titles and 367 Wallys.

“Driving for Don for 17 years I learned right away that he’s not only competitive in the boardroom, as was evident in how successful he was in business, but on the racetrack as well,” NHRA Funny Car racer Ron Capps said. “As a kid growing up, it was clear that the history of NHRA and the history of drag racing is definitely sprinkled with a lot of Don Schumacher. He was such a fierce competitor, whether it was fishing, on the golf course, or in business, and he was especially competitive on the racetrack.”

Readers can click here for more reaction to Schumacher’s passing. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.