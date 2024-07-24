Search
NHRA drag racing great John Force released from hospital 1 month after fiery crash

NHRA Funny Car driver John Force celebrates a victory on stage at the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado, on July 22, 2018. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — NHRA drag racing great John Force has been discharged from the hospital where he was undergoing rehabilitation for a traumatic brain injury.

Force had been injured in a fiery, 300-mph crash at the Virginia Nationals in June.

The 75-year-old was released from Barrow Neurological Institute, according to a statement from John Force Racing.

Force suffered traumatic brain injury and other injuries, including a fractured sternum, in the crash during the first round of Funny Car eliminations. He will work with therapists specializing in traumatic brain injuries on an outpatient basis in California.

